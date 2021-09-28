Justice for Black Women Girls: R. Kelly Found Guilty in Sex Crimes Case After Decades of Abuse

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 12:11 Hits: 2

R&B singer R. Kelly is guilty of a series of charges, including racketeering based on sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor and transporting people across state lines for sex. Jurors in the federal trial returned their verdict Monday after 11 accusers — nine women and two men — and 34 other witnesses detailed Kelly’s pattern of sexual and other abuse against dozens of women and underage girls for nearly two decades. “He just became more egregious, more bold, with the kind of crimes that he was committing against Black girls and women,” says dream hampton, executive producer of the documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly,” which helped publicize Kelly’s predations and fueled demands for accountability. “It was time for it to end.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/9/28/r_kelly_guilty_verdict_dream_hampton