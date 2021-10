Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 08:20 Hits: 1

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund play a critical role in the global economy precisely because their independent research is universally trusted. But following a scandal involving the World Bank's flagship report, urgent action is needed to regain the public's confidence.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/world-bank-doing-business-scandal-by-anne-o-krueger-2021-10