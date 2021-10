Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 08:10 Hits: 1

Belarusian authorities say scores of people have been arrested for "insulting a government official" and other charges in connection with a police shoot-out at a Minsk apartment that killed an intelligence officer and an IT worker.

