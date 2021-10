Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 06:24 Hits: 7

A liberal human rights lawyer, and political opponent of President Rodrigo Duterte, Robredo's announcement comes days after the son of ex-dictator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced his bid.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-vice-president-leni-robredo-announces-run-for-presidency/a-59432774?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf