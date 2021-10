Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 06:13 Hits: 4

Survivors of the 2015 Islamic State massacre at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris on Wednesday told the trial being held over a night of bloodshed in the French capital they "played dead" on the ground for hours to avoid being shot.

