Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 07:24 Hits: 7

Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo, an arch-rival of President Rodrigo Duterte and staunch critic of his deadly drug war, said Thursday she will run for the top job, becoming the leading opposition candidate in a crowded election field.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211007-duterte-nemesis-and-drug-war-critic-leni-robredo-to-run-for-philippine-presidency