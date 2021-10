Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 08:00 Hits: 2

A new group stage, artwork, music and a major broadcast deal mark this season's Women's Champions League. Bayern's Sarah Zadrazil tells DW that she hopes the revamp takes the thunder from a potential biennial World Cup.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bayern-munich-s-sarah-zadrazil-wants-to-inspire-next-generation/a-59404527?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf