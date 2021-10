Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 14:16 Hits: 2

Festivals like Tallinn Music Week blur the lines of segregation between Estonia's Russian-speaking minority and the rest. Yet outside of culture, many problems persist.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/can-music-help-integrate-estonia-s-russian-speakers/a-59411054?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf