Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 09:57 Hits: 2

Benjamin List and David MacMillan have won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing a tool that makes constructing molecules simpler and greener.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/benjamin-list-and-david-macmillan-win-2021-nobel-prize-in-chemistry/a-59421271?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf