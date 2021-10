Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 12:57 Hits: 2

Following revelations by whistleblower Frances Haugen and a global outage, the US company faces renewed scrutiny. It could mark a tipping point and prompt lawmakers to get tough on the tech giant.

