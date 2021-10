Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 15:13 Hits: 2

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has replaced two key ministers days after being sworn in for a new term. The country's leadership faces growing pressure from the West to resolve the Tigray crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-abiy-names-cabinet-as-pressure-from-us-eu-mounts/a-59426272?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf