Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 15:47 Hits: 2

Prison officials in the southern Russian province of Saratov have been fired following the release of videos seeming to show torture and sexual abuse. Russian authorities have opened an investigation into the claims.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-fires-5-prison-officials-amid-sexual-abuse-allegations/a-59427363?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf