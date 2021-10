Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 22:47 Hits: 2

Mali's foreign ministry summoned France's ambassador to Bamako on Tuesday over comments by President Emmanuel Macron that it said were unfriendly and disagreeable.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20211005-mali-s-foreign-ministry-summons-french-ambassador-to-protest-macron-comments