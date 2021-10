Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 02:13 Hits: 2

A group of 45 Western countries demanded at the global toxic arms watchdog on Tuesday that Russia provide urgent answers about the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211006-western-countries-ask-russia-for-answers-about-poisoning-of-critic-navalny