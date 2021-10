Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 09:16 Hits: 2

Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed his personal shame and that of the Church at the sexual abuse of children by French Catholic clergy, after the scale of the problem was laid bare in a devastating report.

