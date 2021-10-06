The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Do women have better sex under socialism? Ethnographer Kristen Ghodsee has an answer

Do women have better sex under socialism? Ethnographer Kristen Ghodsee has an answer Defenders of capitalism argue that it's conducive to creating wealth, encouraging innovation and promoting individual freedoms. Advocates for socialism counter that it reduces inequality and improves access to basic rights such as health and education. But what about the effects of these systems on sex? In her book, "Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism”, Prof. Kristen Ghodsee says socialist policies improve women’s economic independence... and their sex lives. She joined us on Perspective.

