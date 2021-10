Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 09:55 Hits: 2

Two scientists won the Nobel Prize for chemistry Wednesday for finding an “ingenious” new way to build molecules that can be used to make everything from medicines to food flavorings.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211006-nobel-prize-in-chemistry-awarded-to-germany-s-benjamin-list-and-american-david-macmillan