Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 11:04 Hits: 3

EU leaders told frustrated Balkan counterparts at a summit on Wednesday the bloc remains committed to letting them join, but offered no concrete progress on their stalled membership bids.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211006-one-family-eu-chief-seeks-to-reassure-balkan-states-amid-stalled-membership-bid