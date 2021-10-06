US is not in a 'Cold War' with China, US trade representative tells FRANCE 24

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 11:35 Hits: 3

In an interview with FRANCE 24, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai insisted the country was not in a new Cold War with China despite lingering tensions over trade. She also stressed that the US was keen to repair ties with France and Europe after a recent Australian submarine dispute, which led to the first-ever recall of a French ambassador to the United States.

