US is not in a 'Cold War' with China, US trade representative tells FRANCE 24 In an interview with FRANCE 24, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai insisted the country was not in a new Cold War with China despite lingering tensions over trade. She also stressed that the US was keen to repair ties with France and Europe after a recent Australian submarine dispute, which led to the first-ever recall of a French ambassador to the United States. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20211006-us-not-in-cold-war-with-china-us-trade-representative-katherine-tai-says

