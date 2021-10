Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 15:38 Hits: 2

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is under investigation over claims that government money was used in a corrupt deal to ensure positive coverage in a tabloid newspaper, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

