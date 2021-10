Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 15:59 Hits: 2

PORT DICKSON: A six-year-old boy who came for a holiday to the resort town with his family drowned at Pantai Tanjung Gemok near here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/06/six-year-old-drowns-after-being-swept-away-by-strong-currents-in-pd