Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 18:48 Hits: 10

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not yet delivered funds under a program to help countries battle the COVID-19 pandemic, amid a dispute over the government's legitimacy. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/07/venezuela-says-imf-has-not-delivered-covid-19-funds-amid-dispute