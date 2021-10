Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 18:56 Hits: 11

CUCUTA, Colombia (Reuters) - Colombia deployed a new unit of 14,000 military personnel on Wednesday to increase government control of a conflict hotspot near the Venezuelan border, where multiple armed groups compete for control of cocaine production. Read full story

