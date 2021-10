Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 11:27 Hits: 1

The UN General Assembly meeting left its audience with a sense both of dire urgency and of déjà vu. At the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the UN must prove that it can translate calls for action – particularly those made by developing-country leaders – into real progress.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/world-must-heed-developing-countries-call-for-climate-action-vaccine-equity-by-javier-solana-2021-10