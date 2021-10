Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 14:38 Hits: 1

While it is clear that cryptocurrencies are here to stay, it remains to be seen what economic role they will – or should – play. In the case of Bitcoin, the technology's success lies entirely in what it promises, rather than in what it can actually deliver.

