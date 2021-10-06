Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Democrats negotiate while the press shows unseemly impatience

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 12:15 Hits: 0

NY Times:

Biden Scales Back His Agenda in Hopes of Bringing Moderates Onboard The president has conceded that his $3.5 trillion collection of spending programs and tax cuts will need to shrink to about $2 trillion or less. The White House is also debating whether to try to keep as many programs as possible, by cutting their duration or reach, or to jettison some initiatives entirely to keep others largely intact, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Despite the tone, if that is what happens it’s a win for everyone. That’s especially true because we’ve anticipated this for weeks.

Part of the issue is I think people confused “The Squad is being surprisingly chill and pragmatic about Biden’s bill,” which is more accurate, with “Biden let them write the bill,” which is not. https://t.co/pX3fmnHYvc October 4, 2021

Joan Walsh/The nation:

Why the Media Is (Mostly) Screwing Up What’s Happening With Democrats Progressives are the pragmatists; Conservadems are blocking Joe Biden’s agenda. That’s it. That’s the story. In one moment of drama, we heard that Biden himself was heading to Capitol Hill late Friday afternoon, and it wasn’t clear whether it was to strong-arm progressives or ally with them. Ally he did. He blessed the decision to postpone a vote on the bipartisan bill. “I’m telling you, we’re going to get this done,” he said after meeting with both moderates and progressives. “It doesn’t matter when. It doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days or six weeks. We’re going to get it done.” He left the meeting clasping hands with Pelosi, a show of support for her decision to postpone the vote. How did The New York Times depict the moment? “Biden Throws In With Left, Leaves His Agenda In Doubt.” It’s amazing how many things one paper can get wrong with so few words.

A huge term ahead: Abortion, guns, school vouchers, FBI surveillance, national security https://t.co/VWLK8WrFtE October 4, 2021

Greg Sargent/WaPo:

Biden’s frustration with Manchin and Sinema captures a dark truth The progressive demand for $3.5 trillion in spending on the Build Back Better reconciliation bill is regularly depicted as ideologically wild-eyed intransigence. By contrast, centrists’ insistence on keeping that spending way down is treated as a kind of realistically grounded — and thus immovable — object around which everything else must orbit. The deep perversity of this is illustrated by the news that Biden is frustrated with two of these centrists, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Politico has a new report on a conference call between Biden and House progressives that illuminates this dynamic.

What’s the real story here: waning protection from infection or durable protection from severe disease? Sure looks like the glass half full angle is getting more play…https://t.co/5ddJds4bDVpic.twitter.com/nOv0Uhmpyf October 5, 2021

Jon Steinman/TPM:

Senate Dems are considering a carve out to the filibuster to address the debt limit, multiple sources tell NBC News. “I think there is this consciousness that we are close to a precipice and things need to change,” one Democratic source told NBC News w/ @JulieNBCNews October 5, 2021

Makena Kelly/The Verge:

Taylor Swift fans are getting caught up in the Virginia gubernatorial race Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin was involved in the controversial sale of Swift’s master recordings Last year, Youngkin — the Republican nominee for Virginia governor — retired as co-CEO of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group before launching his 2021 gubernatorial bid. At Carlyle, Youngkin worked with the media executive Scooter Braun to acquire Big Machine Label Group, taking control of all of Swift’s master recordings and, for a time, refusing to sell them back to the singer. Several months later, Swift called on Carlyle to intervene in the deal, saying that the acquisition made it more difficult for her to perform her own music and produce her Netflix documentary named after her record Reputation. ... The McAuliffe five-figure ad buy will target voters who like Swift and engage with her content across Facebook and Instagram, according to the campaign. They will also place ads in Google search results for Virginians that search for her name.

This is an important move from the DOJ. You can disagree with school boards and teachers without violence. And the rise in violence is a terrifying problem. https://t.co/G6Rk7tzU5H October 5, 2021

Neil Irwin/NY Times:

Nobody Really Knows How the Economy Works. A Fed Paper Is the Latest Sign. Many experts are rethinking longstanding core ideas, including the importance of inflation expectations. It has long been a central tenet of mainstream economic theory that public fears of inflation tend to be self-fulfilling. Now though, a cheeky and even gleeful takedown of this idea has emerged from an unlikely source, a senior adviser at the Federal Reserve named Jeremy B. Rudd. His 27-page paper, published as part of the Fed’s Finance and Economics Discussion Series, has become what passes for a viral sensation among economists. The paper disputes the idea that people’s expectations for future inflation matter much for the level of inflation experienced today. That is especially important right now, in trying to figure out whether the current inflation surge is temporary or not.

One Alaska Native village knew what to do to keep out COVID-19: The same idea used a century ago in some isolated Indigenous villages to protect people from outsiders during another deadly pandemic — the Spanish flu.https://t.co/C08yqYjGDq October 6, 2021

Madeline Holcombe/CNN:

Covid-19 cases are declining but remain high among children. Here's what the US needs to do to end the surge On average, about 105,054 people are reported to have new Covid-19 infections every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That number is about 12,000 less than the average from a week before, and experts are questioning if that decline is an ebb and flow of cases or the beginning of an end to high case counts. "What's going to determine whether this is the end of this surge or not really is up to us," said Dr. Megan Ranney, the Associate Dean of Strategy and Innovation for the School of Public Health at Brown University. What's needed is for more people to get vaccinated as well as to wear masks indoors in high-spread areas and get children vaccinated, she said.

Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, accused the company of knowing its platforms are harmful and putting profits before safety in congressional testimony on Tuesday. "They won't solve this crisis without your help," she said. https://t.co/bfIJtvmImm October 5, 2021

