Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Democrats negotiate while the press shows unseemly impatience

Biden Scales Back His Agenda in Hopes of Bringing Moderates Onboard
The president has conceded that his $3.5 trillion collection of spending programs and tax cuts will need to shrink to about $2 trillion or less.
The White House is also debating whether to try to keep as many programs as possible, by cutting their duration or reach, or to jettison some initiatives entirely to keep others largely intact, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Despite the tone, if that is what happens it’s a win for everyone. That’s especially true because we’ve anticipated this for weeks.
Joan Walsh/The nation:
Why the Media Is (Mostly) Screwing Up What’s Happening With Democrats
Progressives are the pragmatists; Conservadems are blocking Joe Biden’s agenda. That’s it. That’s the story.
In one moment of drama, we heard that Biden himself was heading to Capitol Hill late Friday afternoon, and it wasn’t clear whether it was to strong-arm progressives or ally with them. Ally he did. He blessed the decision to postpone a vote on the bipartisan bill. “I’m telling you, we’re going to get this done,” he said after meeting with both moderates and progressives. “It doesn’t matter when. It doesn’t matter whether it’s in six minutes, six days or six weeks. We’re going to get it done.” He left the meeting clasping hands with Pelosi, a show of support for her decision to postpone the vote.
How did The New York Times depict the moment? “Biden Throws In With Left, Leaves His Agenda In Doubt.” It’s amazing how many things one paper can get wrong with so few words.
Greg Sargent/WaPo:
Biden’s frustration with Manchin and Sinema captures a dark truth
The progressive demand for $3.5 trillion in spending on the Build Back Better reconciliation bill is regularly depicted as ideologically wild-eyed intransigence. By contrast, centrists’ insistence on keeping that spending way down is treated as a kind of realistically grounded — and thus immovable — object around which everything else must orbit.
The deep perversity of this is illustrated by the news that Biden is frustrated with two of these centrists, Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Politico has a new report on a conference call between Biden and House progressives that illuminates this dynamic.
Jon Steinman/TPM:
The Jan. 6 Select Committee & Disinformation: Start Pre-bunking The Lies Now
Comprehensive fact-finding and truth-telling are essential steps towards preventing a recurrence of political violence. Attempts to derail this vital work by those scared of the truth, or trapped in wells of disinformation, will arguably pose the most corrosive challenge to this exercise in accountability. That’s why it’s so important for the Select Committee to immediately begin “pre-bunking,” or proactively framing its work against a predictable pipeline of lies. As any disinformation expert can tell you, waiting to debunk lies until after they’re told gives the falsehoods time to take root, making it far harder for the truth to prevail.
Makena Kelly/The Verge:
Taylor Swift fans are getting caught up in the Virginia gubernatorial race
Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin was involved in the controversial sale of Swift’s master recordings
Last year, Youngkin — the Republican nominee for Virginia governor — retired as co-CEO of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group before launching his 2021 gubernatorial bid. At Carlyle, Youngkin worked with the media executive Scooter Braun to acquire Big Machine Label Group, taking control of all of Swift’s master recordings and, for a time, refusing to sell them back to the singer. Several months later, Swift called on Carlyle to intervene in the deal, saying that the acquisition made it more difficult for her to perform her own music and produce her Netflix documentary named after her record Reputation.
...
The McAuliffe five-figure ad buy will target voters who like Swift and engage with her content across Facebook and Instagram, according to the campaign. They will also place ads in Google search results for Virginians that search for her name.
Neil Irwin/NY Times:
Nobody Really Knows How the Economy Works. A Fed Paper Is the Latest Sign.
Many experts are rethinking longstanding core ideas, including the importance of inflation expectations.
It has long been a central tenet of mainstream economic theory that public fears of inflation tend to be self-fulfilling.
Now though, a cheeky and even gleeful takedown of this idea has emerged from an unlikely source, a senior adviser at the Federal Reserve named Jeremy B. Rudd. His 27-page paper, published as part of the Fed’s Finance and Economics Discussion Series, has become what passes for a viral sensation among economists.
The paper disputes the idea that people’s expectations for future inflation matter much for the level of inflation experienced today. That is especially important right now, in trying to figure out whether the current inflation surge is temporary or not.
Madeline Holcombe/CNN:
Covid-19 cases are declining but remain high among children. Here's what the US needs to do to end the surge
On average, about 105,054 people are reported to have new Covid-19 infections every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That number is about 12,000 less than the average from a week before, and experts are questioning if that decline is an ebb and flow of cases or the beginning of an end to high case counts.
"What's going to determine whether this is the end of this surge or not really is up to us," said Dr. Megan Ranney, the Associate Dean of Strategy and Innovation for the School of Public Health at Brown University.
What's needed is for more people to get vaccinated as well as to wear masks indoors in high-spread areas and get children vaccinated, she said.
