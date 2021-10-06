'Dystopian': Singapore police robots spark surveillance state fears

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 16:27 Hits: 9

Singapore police have been testing a new weapon in the battle against incivility in recent weeks – mobile robots that can detect "undesirable social behaviour" such as smoking in prohibited areas and people improperly parking bicycles. For some, the robots are a useful crime-fighting tool, but for others they are the latest sign of a growing surveillance state.

