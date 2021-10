Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 17:54 Hits: 9

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -John Sopko, the U.S. special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, said on Wednesday his office would look into allegations that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took millions of dollars with him when he left the country. Read full story

