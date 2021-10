Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 16:09 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, 1,400 Kellogg cereal plant workers went on strike to demand better protections and benefits. They join a growing global movement of workers who have championed their right to better working conditions during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/1006/Cereal-politics-Kellogg-workers-go-on-strike-at-all-US-plants?icid=rss