Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 16:12 Hits: 3

It is no secret that combating climate change requires large and timely investments to cut green technology costs, increase efficiencies, support first-movers, and create new zero-emissions markets. Yet, in the European Union, such investment is often hard to come by, especially in the transport sector.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/why-europe-must-support-green-transport-investment-by-kris-peeters-2021-10