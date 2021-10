Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 16:42 Hits: 10

The COVID-19 pandemic has often been portrayed as a seismic shock, which promises to transform the way we think about economic and social well-being. In fact, it is unlikely to spur the shift the world needs toward a politics that accounts for the needs of all, including future generations and other species.

