Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 08:32 Hits: 10

Pope Francis spoke of "sadness and pain" over the sexual abuse of children by the French Catholic clergy, which was revealed this week in a devastating report.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pope-expresses-shame-at-french-sex-abuse-scandal/a-59420783?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf