Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 08:20 Hits: 8

Singapore has trialled patrol robots that blast warnings at people engaging in "undesirable social behaviour", adding to an arsenal of surveillance technology in the tightly controlled city-state that is fuelling privacy concerns.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211006-singapore-tests-patrol-robots-to-police-undesirable-social-behaviour