Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 09:06 Hits: 9

DUBAI (Reuters) - Former U.N. human rights commissioner Mary Robinson, visiting Dubai, urged the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to free a pro-democracy campaigner jailed in 2018 for criticising the government on social media. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/06/former-un-rights-commissioner-robinson-urges-uae-to-free-activist