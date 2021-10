Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 09:08 Hits: 7

MELAKA: One of the four Melaka assemblymen who withdrew support for former chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali broke down as he apologised for his actions in a press conference here on Wednesday (Oct 6). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/10/06/former-melaka-rep-breaks-down-at-press-conference-claims-he-is-still-an-umno-member