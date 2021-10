Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 07:36 Hits: 8

A group of French senators is set to meet top Taiwanese officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen, although China had warned France against the trip.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/french-senators-visit-taiwan-amid-china-tensions/a-59420512?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf