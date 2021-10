Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 06:42 Hits: 7

IPOH: As Perak expects an influx of visitors to Pulau Pangkor when interstate travel is allowed, the state will make sure that Covid-19 prevention measures are strictly adhered to, says Datuk Saarani Mohamad. Read full story

