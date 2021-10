Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 15:23 Hits: 2

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an emergency fund at the outset of the pandemic. But his office's claim that it is not run by the government has raised questions about its transparency.

