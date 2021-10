Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 17:47 Hits: 12

Over a dozen ethnic Hazaras were shot dead by Taliban fighters weeks after surrendering in Afghanistan, Amnesty International said. The rights group said the killings could constitute "war crimes."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-rights-group-accuses-taliban-of-extrajudicial-executions/a-59415912?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf