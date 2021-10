Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 18:18 Hits: 12

When German musician Gil Ofarim arrived at a hotel in Leipzig, he says he was told to put away his Star of David necklace or he would not be allowed to check in. Hundreds of people came out to protest in solidarity.

