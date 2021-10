Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 18:32 Hits: 12

Insulate Britain protesters have repeatedly blocked traffic, sometimes gluing themselves to highways, despite court orders to steer clear of key roads. The interior minister wants "loopholes" closed to allow prosecution.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-plans-crackdown-on-climate-activists-obstructing-traffic/a-59408565?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf