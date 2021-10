Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 20:06 Hits: 13

Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in the Slovenian capital, just as EU leaders rolled into town for a major summit. Police used water cannon and tear gas to disperse crowds.

