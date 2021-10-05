Activists call to boycott Iraq's upcoming elections over corruption, militia violence

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 10:27 Hits: 2

Calls to boycott Iraq's legislative elections have been taking off on social media, with activists sharing images of themselves hitting campaign posters with shoes or putting up stickers saying "No, I won't vote". Turnout is expected to be a record low on election day, October 10. Activists cite entrenched corruption and the power of pro-Iranian militias, both of which were premier issues in the 2019 protests that were violently repressed in Iraq.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20211005-activists-boycott-iraq-legislative-elections