Activists call to boycott Iraq's upcoming elections over corruption, militia violence Calls to boycott Iraq's legislative elections have been taking off on social media, with activists sharing images of themselves hitting campaign posters with shoes or putting up stickers saying "No, I won't vote". Turnout is expected to be a record low on election day, October 10. Activists cite entrenched corruption and the power of pro-Iranian militias, both of which were premier issues in the 2019 protests that were violently repressed in Iraq. 

