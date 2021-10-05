The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Taliban have 'no choice' but to work with women, former Afghan MP says

Taliban have 'no choice' but to work with women, former Afghan MP says FRANCE 24 spoke to Fawzia Koofi, who was Afghanistan's first female deputy speaker of parliament. She was also part of the negotiating team representing the previous Afghan government that met with the Taliban in Doha. She believes the Taliban were never actually "meaningful" or "serious" about what they promised on women's rights during the negotiations: she says they just wanted to obtain the withdrawal of US troops. But Koofi believes the country's new rulers will have "no choice" but to work with women.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20211005-taliban-have-no-choice-but-to-work-with-women-former-afghan-mp-says

