Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 12:17 Hits: 3

A roof of solar panels shades Pierre Escudie as he inspects the last plump grapes to be harvested at his vineyard in southwest France, after a year of hard frosts and blistering heat that damaged many of his neighbours' crops.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211005-solar-panels-help-french-winemakers-protect-grape-varieties-from-climate-change