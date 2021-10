Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 14:20 Hits: 3

France on Tuesday urged stronger action from the European UnionĀ in a dispute with Britain over post-Brexit fishing licences, saying bilateral cooperation between London and Paris could also be at risk.

