Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 15:37 Hits: 4

Just months ahead of France’s presidential election in April, trade unions called a general strike on Monday, aiming to put economic questions at the heart of French political discourse – with what they see as excessively low wages a notable complaint.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211005-france-strike-wages-unions