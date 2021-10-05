The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘No work, no food’: Hunger stalks Afghan cave residents after Taliban return

‘No work, no food’: Hunger stalks Afghan cave residents after Taliban return Afghanistan’s historic Bamiyan valley is known as one of the most beautiful and rugged regions in the country and is home to several hundred families living in caves carved from the rock by Buddhist monks 1,500 years ago. But 20 years after the Taliban blew up Bamiyan’s famed ancient Buddha statues, residents say they are struggling to survive since the hardline group’s return to power amid job shortages and a lack of food.

