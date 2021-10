Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 18:28 Hits: 12

Heavy rains swept across much of southern France between Sunday and Monday, inundating the city of Aix-en-Provence and leaving France’s second-largest city Marseille under a blanket of trash that had piled up on the streets following a rubbish-collector strike.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211005-scenes-of-horror-as-torrential-rain-floods-marseille-with-water-swept-trash