Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 15:22 Hits: 2

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has condemned the killing by unknown gunmen of a nurse it employed in Zamfara in northwest Nigeria, an area at the epicentre of a surge in violent crime in which thousands have been abducted. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/10/05/medical-charity-msf-condemns-killing-of-one-of-its-nurses-in-nigeria